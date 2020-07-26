It’s the fundraiser that feeds! The Lima Kiwanis held their annual chicken and ham barbecue dinner.
Kiwanis set up their drive thru at the Apollo Career Center and fired up the grill to prepare around 900 dinners for the fundraiser. The dinners are cooked by Kiwanis own members and the secretary Robert Day says that it continues to be a success year after year.
“We’ve been doing this for well over 30 years, probably close to 40, and we have our own secret formula, which we actually tack up on the door inside our shed, but we just cook our own and we’ve always done it this way and we have a lot of people come back," says Day.
According to Day, this is one of their biggest fundraisers they hold all year, and the money raised is substantial in allowing them to continue helping out the community. Today they expect to raise nearly 35 hundred dollars.