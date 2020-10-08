Do you enjoy writing, reading, and sharing poetry with others? If so, you could be the City of Lima’s first Poet Laureate.
Applications are being accepted to promote the art of poetry and encourage literacy and learning throughout Lima Allen County. The position is a two-year term where they will create projects that will enrich the lives of residents. The promotion of the arts in a community could also lead to big business.
Lima Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith adds, “The arts and the prevalence of the arts in the community has a huge impact on economic development. In fact, according to a report that was issued last year for the state of Ohio says the arts brought in 490-billion dollars annually in economic development to our state and also provided 290-thousand jobs.”
You can find the application for Lima’s Poet Laureate at ArtSpace/Lima. The deadline to apply is November 1st.