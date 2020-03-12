LIMA, OH – March 12, 2020 – At Lima Mall, the health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.
We have a proactive plan in place to address the coronavirus (COVID-19). We’re actively monitoring the issue and carefully following safety guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with federal, state and local health authorities.
Here are the preventative measures we are taking at Lima Mall
- We have increased the frequency and intensity of our already rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. This includes play areas, public restrooms, rental strollers and wheelchairs, door handles, escalator handles, food court tables and other common area touch points.
- We have increased housekeeping staffing, especially during peak traffic times.
- We have alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.
- We are acquiring additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers and refills.
- The Lima Mall team is meeting with housekeeping managers on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.
- All of our housekeeping teams have a Pandemic Emergency Preparation Plan in place (in both English and Spanish).
- We are working closely with local health authorities to monitor the evolving situation and further respond as needed.
Looking after our guests and the community:
- Based on advice from medical experts in infectious disease, guests and employees who are sick are encouraged to stay home and avoid close contact with others.
- Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly helps to prevent infection. The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and clean running water especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Don’t forget the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails, and dry your hands with a clean towel or let them air dry.
As it relates to events hosted at Lima Mall:
- For the safety of our guests, retailers, employees, and the community, we are following the lead of the CDC, our local officials, and local health authorities regarding the direction and best course of action for large gatherings in public places.
- If we have to modify, cancel or postpone an event, we will communicate updates to our guests as quickly as possible.