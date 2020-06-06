If you stopped in the Lima mall, you might have noticed a young lady creating something beautiful right before your eyes.
The University of Northern Ohio student showed off her talent today at the mall and painted roses on a giant canvas for all to watch. This is part of the mall's new Canvas project that showcases local artists, and she was excited to be able to share with others something that she’s passionate about.
Devaki Ganesh says, "Whenever I get emotional or anything like that, I paint. It just relaxes my mind and after, when you look at your painting, your finished product, it’s just very satisfying.”
Although Ganash is a business student and member of the golf team, she finds time to express herself through her art. To see some more of her art, you can visit her Facebook or instagram at d-d’s art shop.