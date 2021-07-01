Lima man facing aggravated arson charge rejects plea deal

A Lima man has rejected a plea deal in Allen County Common Pleas Court Thursday.
Timothy Messer is facing a felony 2 charge of aggravated arson. He and Jason Raines Sr. are accused of damaging an "occupied structure" in Shawnee Township on June 5th, 2020.
A final pre-trial meeting was held in Allen County Common Pleas Court. During the hearing, the state announced the expiration of a plea deal that has been on the table for Messer since late April/early May.
The plea deal would have had Messer plea guilty to a reduced felony 4 charge of aggravated arson, in exchange for the state to not make any sentencing recommendations.
Messer was presented with the plea deal last time by Allen County Judge Terri L. Kohlrieser. Messer refused to accept the plea deal.
Messer is scheduled to appear in court again on August 3, 2021, for a motion hearing.