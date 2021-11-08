Lima man found competent to stand trial on rape charges

76-year-old Johnny Thomason was found competent to stand trial on the charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and importuning.
According to the indictment, the offenses started in June 2016 and go until December 2020. The female victim was 12 years old when the offenses started. Besides having sexual contact with the victim, Thomason allegedly took pictures of her too. His trial is scheduled to start in Allen County Common Pleas Court on January 18th.