A Lima man gets 16 years in prison for raping a woman on New Year's Day.
52-year-old David Harris pleaded guilty to Rape and Kidnapping charges back in May, and as part of the plea deal, two other counts of Rape and a Robbery charge were dropped. Before he was sentenced, the prosecutor played a recording of the victim, as she recounted how she was strangled and sexually attacked by Harris and the trauma she felt after.
“After the attack, I felt responsible for the actions of this wretched human. I don’t feel it necessary or proper to call my attacker a man. For no man lays a hand on a woman in the way this individual did to me that night,” says the victim.
“I was supposed to be on medication, and umm went off my medication and using drugs heavily. I don’t remember any of that ma’am. I remember meeting her and doing a few things, but beating her and raping her, I don’t think so,” responds Harris.
Harris was labeled a Tier III sex offender and will have to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.