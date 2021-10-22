Lima man given a week to accept plea deal on felonious assault and burglary charges

A Lima man facing a felonious assault charge has a week to decide if he will take a plea deal or not.
38-year-old Chrystian Coronado has until October 29th to accept the deal prosecutors offered for guilty pleas for burglary and felonious assault charges. As part of the plea deal, a gun specification will be dropped on the burglary charge. According to the indictments, each charge is a separate incident.
The burglary incident happened in May of 2020, where he allegedly entered a home and threatened a man inside with a gun, and the felonious assault happened in June of 2021, where he allegedly caused physical harm to a woman. If Coronado turns down the deal, his case is expected to go to trial in November.