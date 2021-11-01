A Lima man charged with a 2019 shooting incident, pleads guilty the same day his trial was set to begin. Jury selection began Monday morning for Jamaree Allen. But before they got a jury seated, he pleaded guilty to all eight charges he was facing, which include participating in gang activity, felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm. Lima detectives say that he and his co-defendant Eric Wilson were involved in a shooting incident near the intersection of Cole Street and Edgewood Drive in June of 2019. Police say the shooting was connected to the murder of Christian Laws earlier in the same month. Wilson was sentenced to 62 years in prison on the same charges. Allen will be sentenced on November 19th. with the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend not more than 30 years in prison as his sentence.
