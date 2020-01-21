A Lima man facing multiple Felonious Assault and Kidnapping charges will be getting a new lawyer two months before his trial is set to begin.
The lawyer 29 year old Marquavius Shurelds hired to represent him has stepped down from his case, now he will have to get a public defender to represent him moving forward in Allen County Common Pleas Court. According to Lima Police, Shurelds and two other men allegedly held a man, woman and child hostage to rob them. The man being held also suffered a stab wound to the leg. In an unrelated incident, Shurelds was also indicted for allegedly shooting another man in the face in a drive by shooting near the Valero Gas Station. Both incidents happened in 2018. Shurelds' trial is scheduled to begin on March 3rd.