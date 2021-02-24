Lima Mayor David Berger once again testifying in front of congressional leaders about a topic he is well versed in.
He spoke virtually to the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Water Resources concerning the Water Protection and Job Creation Act of 2021 on Tuesday. His main point being the lack of federal funding when it comes to water and wastewater. In 2018, Cities across the nation spent 130-billion dollars on government mandates from the Clean Water Act and the federal government only spent 3-billion dollars.
Lima Mayor David Berger goes on to explain, “3% from the federal government and my message to them fundamentally was if you’re going to continue to load us up with mandates and orders then the resources you provide to us must meet the additional expenses that you are in effect encumbering us with.”
Berger was representing the U.S. Conference of Mayors with his testimony.