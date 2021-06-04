A Lima mayoral candidate says we need to come together to end gun violence.
Friday is the 6th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Sharetta Smith held a rally to raise awareness of the issue. In 2020, around 20,000 people lost their lives because of gun violence and another 24,000 ended their own life with a gun. Smith says curbing this problem in the city is a two-prong approach. The first is to make sure that there enough police officers on the streets and they are equipped with the technology to solve the crime problem. Second, treat gun violence as a public health issue.
“You need to educate parents, what do you look for to see if your kids may have guns or involved with activity that leads to carrying guns,” says Smith. “Also, do we have individuals in our community that do have mental health challenges or need those skills to be able to deal with conflict resolutions. So it’s the enforcement and it’s also the prevention as well.”
In Lima, there have been 201 reported incidents involving a firearm since 2018, including 21 homicides. Smith is facing Elizabeth Hardesty for the Lima mayor’s seat in November.