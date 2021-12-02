The Lima Memorial Auxiliary recognized their new life members during a luncheon.
To become a life member, the volunteers must complete 400 hours of service to the health system. 16 people were given their life members pins. In total, they have 20 years of service, and 10 of those were active in-service volunteers. Sheila Miller has volunteered over 6500 hours at Lima Memorial Health System and has enjoyed being there to help others.
“Well, I just retired. Before I got used to staying home, I decided I should start something,” says Sheila Miller, who has 6500 hours of volunteering at Lima Memorial Health System. “Lynn Carpenter and I were in Lima Sertoma together and she got me before I ever quit. I have done it ever since. The one thing that I noticed right away, I am very fortunate that I am healthy, and you are around people that aren’t. So, you want to help them.”
The auxiliary also presented the hospital with a check for $50,000, which is part of their $500,000 commitment to help build the new welcome center at Lima Memorial. The center is expected to be complete in February.