On Friday, individuals and families that have been affected by cancer got a little messy, all in the name of fighting the disease.
The Lima Memorial Foundation began “A Journey Like No Other”, a mission to combat the top four cancers that have impacted so many in our area. They include breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. One part involved families painting inspiring messages and names of loved ones that have had cancer on a mural on Eastown Road, near the Lima Memorial Medical Park. The words will be painted over, embedding them in the larger message, which reads “Your Journey Starts Here”.
“We just wanted to make sure that we kept raising awareness for the need to support oncology advancements for our region," says Nora Fought, Development Coordinator for the Lima Memorial Foundation. "So, this gesture, our silent auction, reaching out to our community to consider a donation to that priority, is what our focus has been.”
“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into first of all," jokes Jane Fosnaugh, the wife to a prostate cancer survivor. "I thought it was just going to be painted pictures. From what I understand, we’re just putting stuff up there that means a lot to us. Then, they are going to paint over it, but we know that our name is up there representing our loved ones.”
The foundation's silent auction will last until October 15th. Their goal is to raise $750,000. To get involved or make a donation, visit ajourneylikenoother.org.