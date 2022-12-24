LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System was recognized for its quality care of heart attack patients. The hospital earned accreditation from the American College of Cardiology for their ability to diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
Guidelines set by the organization say patients need to be seen within a timely manner when the heart attack first happens. This is because of the teamwork starting with the EMS to the ER team before they reach the Cath lab, which leads to better chance of survival and lower death rates.
“These multiple layers of protection that we put in place, it is all in the hope that, number 1 we recognize the patients that are at risk and fix them before it become a MI (myocardial infarction), before it become a heart attack,” says Dr. Mehran Arabpour, Interventional Cardiologist at LMHS. “But once it does become a heart attack, we have the process in place to make sure that those patients get the best care possible, with the best outcome. And when they go out of the hospital, they have a minimal level of disabilities for years to come.”
This is the seven time, that Lima Memorial has received it's Chest Pain Center Accreditation.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.