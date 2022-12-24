 LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System was recognized for its quality care of heart attack patients. The hospital earned accreditation from the American College of Cardiology for their ability to diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. 

     Guidelines set by the organization say patients need to be seen within a timely manner when the heart attack first happens. This is because of the teamwork starting with the EMS to the ER team before they reach the Cath lab, which leads to better chance of survival and lower death rates.   

