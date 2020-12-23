A shipment of 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses was recently delivered to Lima Memorial Health System. A few staff members were first in line to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, which comes after months of working with COVID patients within the hospital's walls.
Those with Lima Memorial say that they are glad to give their employees a chance to be vaccinated while they continue to care for the community, as the country works towards widespread health.
"If we can get them vaccinated and get them prepared, because we know we’re not out of the woods yet - it’s going to take a while, a number of months," said Mike Swick, president and CEO of Lima Memorial. "I’m excited because we feel we have our people protected, and the community should feel good too, because when they come here, then they know we’re protected and we can take care of them better."
"It’s getting back to normal life, and getting back to seeing everybody we're used to seeing, getting back into local businesses and restaurants," said Dr. Jason Steinecker. "Once we get this out here for everybody - and it’s still going to be a couple of months before it rolls out obviously for everybody - this is the first day, this is the first step, and it means a ton for all of us who’ve been dealing with it."
Drs. Jason Steinecker and Jeremy Heffner were the two leading men in organizing Lima Memorial's COVID unit earlier this year. They were also right up front to get the vaccine, to show that they stand behind the science and want others to think about following in their footsteps.
"As a doctor, you’re an educator; you have to be an educator for your patients because if I tell you to do something, that doesn’t mean anything," said Dr. Steinecker. "I need to tell you why we're doing some thing and educate you, and then you can make your own decision."
Lima Memorial will continue to administer the first dose of the vaccine to staff throughout the hospital.