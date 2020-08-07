With all the pomp and circumstance going on with President Trump’s visit to Ohio on Thursday, Lima Memorial Health System was behind the scenes in preparation of that visit with covid testing.
The Clyde Whirlpool Plant reached out to L-M-H to help with COVID-19 testing of people planning to attend the event. They tested 50 individuals with the Gold Standard A-C-R testing and brought in an additional shift Wednesday to assist in processing the tests. They were honored to be able to help with the event.
Lima Memorial Health System Lab Director Berlin Sherrick explains about the process, “Contacted us and asked if we will be willing to PCR testing for eh employees and White House staff ahead of Donald Trumps visit. So, we said yeas we could do that and then we included the collection as part of the process and were able to do the PCR testing and get the results back to them that same day.”
Sherrick says the A-C-R test is 100-percent accurate when the collection is accurate. While they were not involved in the Governors testing, we did ask about the “quick test” and how there could be a false positive. “As technology improves the rapid test will improve. I think H-Clinician needs to evaluate the rapid test in light of what it actually is. It’s not the Gold Standard testing. There can be false positives and there can be false negatives. So, the need to evaluate the patient symptomatically to determine if the test is accurate in their clinical viewpoint.”
Sherrick says they are seeing 20 to 30 individuals a day at their drive through testing and are keeping up with providing results within 72 hours, with many being dame day.