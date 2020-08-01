Lima Memorial Health System has been leading our region in COVID testing. Now, they are taking the next step and offering on-sight drive-thru testing.
The health system currently offers seven regional testing sites by appointment, but starting Monday, August 3rd, a drive-thru testing site will be open with no appointment needed.
The testing site will be open Monday through Friday 8A.M. to 4P.M.. A doctor’s order is still mandatory to receive a test, but Lima Memorial Physicians offer same-day telehealth appointments.
The process is simple: Park in one of the designated testing spots, call the number on the sign to register for the test, and drive up to the testing station to get a sample collected-- without even needing to get out of your car.
Jeff Utz, the executive director of Lima Memorial Physicians says, “This just opens up more access for patients, and certainly at the other offices we required an appointment. So like I said, it’s an evolutionary thing for us to bring more of an open access for our patients in the community.”
The drive-thru testing site is located is located on Lima Memorial's main campus on the Northeast side of the hospital, off of Dewey Ave..
You can call to set up a telehealth appointment with Lima Memorial Health System at 877-DOC-LMPC.