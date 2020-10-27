After negotiating, nurses at Lima Memorial Health System voted on a proposed 3-year contract that could change their working conditions.
The nursing team at Lima Memorial has agreed to ratify the contract between the health system and its Professional Nurses Association. This contract will achieve the group's goals of having competitive wages and benefits, and improving the quality of life for current and future nurses. The contract will be in effect from this Sunday, November 1st until October 31st, 2023.