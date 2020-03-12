Area Hospitals Respond to Public Health Recommendations
On March 11, 2020 Governor DeWine reinforced public health recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19 that were announced on March 10, 2020. He also announced an order for long-term care facilities to limit visitors to one individual per resident per day. Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health St. Rita’s support these public health recommendations and have taken steps to implement them.
The public health recommendations are early interventions that focus on social distancing. Today, March 12, Governor DeWine, issued an order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Lima Memorial Health System continues to remain aligned with CDC guidelines and, as visitor guidelines and restrictions continue to be updated, information can be found at limamemorial.org, under the COVID-19 tab.
Mercy Health - St Rita’s continues to remain aligned with CDC guidelines and, as visitor guidelines and restrictions continue to be updated, information can be found at www.mercy.com, under the COVID-19 Preparations tab.
For the latest updates and ongoing recommendations, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.