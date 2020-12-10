Media release from Lima Memorial Health Systems 12/10/2020: Effective Friday, December 11 at 8 a.m., Lima Memorial is updating its visitation policy.
One visitor will be permitted daily for hospitalized patients from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. One visitor will also be permitted to accompany a patient receiving care in the Emergency Center. Visitors must be 17 years of age or older.
Patients confirmed with having COVID-19 will not be permitted to have visitors. Lima Memorial is committed to connecting with these patients’ families virtually to provide updates and facilitate communication with their loved ones.
To ensure a safe environment, visitors must remain in the patient’s room, wear a face covering at all times and maintain a physical distance of six feet from others. The one daily visitor may leave and reenter the hospital during established visiting hours.