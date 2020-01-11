Daniela Pierre-Bravo is the author of a book that shows how a woman who came from a small town like Lima was able to land a job at one of the biggest media conglomerates in the States, NBCUniversal.
The Women’s Leadership Collective hosted bestselling author and producer, Daniela Pierre Bravo at the MET for her book signing. She recently co-authored a book with Mika Brzezinski called “Earn It! Know Your Value and Grow Your Career in Your 20s and Beyond.” This book talks about the experiences Pierre-Bravo had through her career journey.
Sharetta Smith, president and co-founder of WLC says, “Today is really about what the women’s leadership collective is all about. It’s creating a space where we can learn from one another about our experiences in the workplace and get the tools that we need to be better women not just at work, but also in our community.”
Pierre-Bravo's story is one about overcoming any and all obstacles you might face in life to get to your goals. She was born in Chile, and was raised right here in Lima, Ohio. Since leaving Ohio, she has went on to become a producer for NBCUniversal. This didn’t happen overnight, though.
From navigating through not having working papers, to demanding an equal wage to her male co workers, it seems like almost every woman will be able to relate to some of her struggles in one way or another.
Pierre-Bravo says, “It’s really great to be able to talk about a message that is not only going to allow women to understand, you know, what their worth is and to help them overcome their barriers, and get them at guidebook they need to really kill it in the workplace, but it’s like, let’s get paid what we’re worth.”
The women’s leadership collective works toward empowering women with workshops and events like these. They are always looking for new members, and members get discounted tickets to all of their events. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.