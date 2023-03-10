The Lima Noon Optimist Home Show officially kicked off on Friday at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Home improvement and service businesses are set up at the fairgrounds, ready to give homeowners a look at what they have to offer. The home show is the Optimist's biggest fundraiser, with proceeds going to various youth events throughout the year. The event is also a good opportunity for homeowners to talk face-to-face with the more than 100 businesses set up for the show.
"When somebody comes to a home show, they really get that one-on-one interaction with the company instead of just a phone call or looking them up on social media," said Lilly Ackerman, marketing agent for ProVia. "They get to talk to us, see more of what we have, and see more of what we’re about. I just think it’s definitely more of a personal experience with the company rather than a social media look up, or just a phone call, or something like that."
Also part of the weekend is a car show, featuring a 1954 Chevy that was fixed up by Dave Webb - a job that has been two years in the making.
"He made this; he got all the parts and made this - it’s not just from one part, he made it all of the parts and welded it, made everything that you see on it," said Andy Marvola, organizer of the car show. "He's had two years tied up in making this."
If you'd like to check out Dave's work in person, the home show and car show continue this weekend. On Saturday, March 11th, the hours are from 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday, March 12th it will be held from noon to 5 pm.