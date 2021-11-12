His hard work, determination, and dedication to continuing education has earned him recognition from a Lima Service Club.
Lima Firefighter Paramedic Beau Smith was named the Lima Noon Sertoma Firefighter of the year. Smith has been in the department for 7 years and has attended multiple trainings earning many certifications and experience he has brought back to the department.
Smith goes on to add, “To see how they do it and if how they do it and will it work with how we operate. Or can we change something the way we operate to make it safer? Make it easier for us to be able to do our job with the staffing we have compared to how we’re doing it now.”
Smith says he made the right choice when he decided to become a firefighter to fulfill his passion for public service.