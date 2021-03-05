No holds barred on Friday at a game between teachers and students and it was all for a good cause.
Faculty and staff were challenged for a good old-fashioned game of dodgeball by their students at Lima North Middle School. The game is an annual event to raise money for the American Heart Association. Usually held in February for Heart Month, Mother Nature moved it to March. Students paid $3 to get in the game to take on their teachers.
5th grader Hailey Gillette explains a little about the game, “We did the dodge ball tournament students versus student. So, it was pod against pod, and then whoever was the champion got to go against the staff versus student game. So, that’s what we played today it was actually pretty fun. Even though we lost we still did good.”
Yes, they did. Raising $400 for the American Heart Association. The fundraiser was organized by the school’s “Builders Club” sponsored by the Lima Kiwanis Club.