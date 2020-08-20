It’s been 100-years since women got the right to vote in the United States and many communities are celebrating.
In Lima, there are several events planned to commemorate the 19th amendment. Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will light up their buildings in purple as part of the "Forward Into Light" campaign on August 26th. It will be live-streamed at 8:30 p.m. on the GTV-Lima Facebook page.
ArtSpace/Lima will be the host of a traveling exhibit from September 1st through the 15th, titled "100 Years after the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future". This is one of only 3 locations in the state it will visit.
And on October 21, a historic marker will be placed at 50 Town Square in honor of Bessie Crayton. A Lima woman who was instrumental in creating the organization that would later become the League of Women Voters.
Organizers say it’s important for residents to participate.
Lima Neighborhood Specialist Autumn Swanson explains, “Public participation is the reason that we put these things together. With the situation we are currently in with COVID-19 being able to come out and participate is something we should encourage. Everyone to just try and get out there and take part in all these different events.”
You can find out more by going to the City of Lima Department of Community Development Facebook page.