After months of staying closed, playgrounds in Lima will start to open up.
Parks and recreation in the City of Lima has been given the go-ahead to open up their playground equipment starting Wednesday. Of course, using the playgrounds will be a bit different as there will be some protocol in place to keep people safe, including reduced hours of operation and limiting the number of people allowed to use the equipment at a time.
Those with parks and recreation also are asking the public to keep social distancing in mind.
"When you come to use one of these facilities, we just ask people to be respectful of each other, respectful of the space obviously with COVID-19, and come and enjoy the experience but also know that you’re working with and around other folks in the same space," said Ric Stolly, director of Lima parks and recreation.
The playgrounds should all be opened by the end of the week.