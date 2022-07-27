They a sworn to serve and protect and see many of us in stressful situation as they respond to an emergency. But at least one night a year they are able to meet us in a positive atmosphere.

Tuesday August 2nd is “National Night Out” and a chance to meet the City of Lima’s first responders in a family friendly environment. Members of the police and fire department will be out and about talking and demonstrating equipment with anyone that comes down to Lima Town Square. There will be activities for the whole family and plenty of food to eat. City officials just want residents to come out and participate in the annual event.

