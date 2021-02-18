The Lima Police Department is hiring, and they want to hire locals.
A civil service test is scheduled for Sunday, March 14th for any persons interested in becoming an officer with the department. They are encouraging Lima residents to apply and take the test. The Lima Police Department is looking for homegrown talent to fill their ranks. The only requirements are you are between the ages of 21 and 35 at the time of hire, have a High School education, and have a valid Ohio driver’s license.
Lima Police Department Major Pat Coon adds, “We supply all the training needed. You don’t have to have your certification beforehand. If you do that’s great, if you don’t all you have to have is your GED or your high school graduation. That’s it. We do all the training.”
You can get an application online at the city’s website. The deadline to apply is March 3rd. Starting pay is $22.20 an hour. For more information call 419-221-5277.