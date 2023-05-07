LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department gets state money to help with their recruiting efforts. The Ohio department of safety awarded 31 grants to law enforcement agencies statewide to strengthen their recruitment efforts. Lima got nearly $10,000 to tailor the media message to help recruit women and minorities to apply for the open jobs they have. A recruitment team made up current women and minority officers will guide the marketing campaign. The law enforcement recruitment grants were started in 2020 by the Department of Public Safety and is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.