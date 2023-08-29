Lima Police Department Investigating a Robbery on Lima's South End

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Lima's south end.
According to the Lima Police Department, reports came in of a person riding a bicycle near the vicinity of Kibby Street and McPheron Avenue was robbed around 9:45 Tuesday evening. The victim, then, led police to a house near the intersection of South Pine Street and East Kibby Street where a suspect was found. According to law enforcement on the scene, a lot of individuals were inside the house when they arrived, and one person was detained. It is unknown if there is more than one suspect involved. The robbery is under investigation, and we will have updates as soon as new information is released.