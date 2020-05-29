Lima police officer indicted by grand jury and fired from the force

A former Lima police officer has been indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury.
33-year-old Chris Lemke has been indicted on 12 counts for the unauthorized use of the law enforcement automated database. He allegedly used the database between January 2019 to October of that year.
Since being indicted and after an internal investigation, Lemke was fired from the Lima Police Department on May 20. Court documents state Lemke accessed the database in way that was "beyond the scope" of what was allowed.
Lemke was previously arrested for confusion around the violation of a protection order. Lemke had filed an order against his wife regarding domestic violence. It stated his wife wasn't allowed to contact him. He was arrested after calling and texting his wife. He was later released when a judge determined that he was allowed to contact her, but not the other way around. Lemke has a pretrial on June 16.