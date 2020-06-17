After months of being closed inside and creating ways to continue reading within the community, The Lima Public Library will be reopening all its locations to the public.
The main library and its four branches will be reopening next Monday, June 22nd with limited services. Business hours will be shortened and visiting time will be set at 30 minutes per person. There will be fewer public computers available to spread out users and each person will get one 30-minute session per day. Curbside pickup will still be available and returning items should continue to be placed in the outdoor drop boxes.
Staff of the library say they are dedicated to getting the community what they need in as safe a way as possible.
Dani Hollar, Head of Reference Services at Lima Public Library, says, “We’re excited to be reopening, we know that a lot of people have missed visiting the library, and being able to browse on the shelves is a better experience for many people than having someone else pick out items for you. So, we’re happy to be able to welcome people back, and we’re happy to be able to do that in a safe way.”
The main library in Lima will be open Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The branches in Cairo, Elida, Lafayette*, and Spencerville will be open Monday - Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Lafayette will not be open on Wednesdays.
For more information, visit limalibrary.com.