Lima Relay for Life going virtual

You can’t keep a good thing down and the committee for the “Lima Relay for Life” is going virtual for this year’s event.
On Sunday, July 19th at 3 p.m. you can join in the fight against cancer. The relay will go on just in a different fashion as you log on to follow and donate to the cause. There will be the opening ceremony, a luminary slide show, silent auction, and more. Organizers say they need your support to make the virtual event a success.
Committee member Cheryl Nagy adds, “One of the ways they can still support us is by helping us fundraise. Because we know COVID has caused a lot of things to change, diagnoses of cancer haven’t changed at all. So, we still need that money to help take care of patients, take care of families, and still try and look for a cure.”
You can donate by purchasing a luminary, participate in the silent auction, or by just making a monetary donation. You can find out more at www.relayforlife.org/lima and on their Facebook page as well.