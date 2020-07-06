With the recent heatwave and lack of rain, could communities start seeing any type of water restrictions? As for the City of Lima, they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
In 2009, the city began building Metzger Reservoir which has given them the capability of storing 15-billion gallons of water combined in all 5 of their reservoirs. With the addition of Metzger, it has assured that the city can withstand any drought. The 15-billion-gallon capacity can also assure additional water supply for new industry.
Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella explains, “We built it for a couple of reasons. So, we didn’t have the fear of a drought but we also built it so we would be poised economically if a large water user would want to relocate here. We would have an adequate supply that we could sell them at a very reasonable price. So, it was kind of a double-edged sword that we built it.”
The 5 reservoirs are filled by rainwater and pumping of the Auglaize and Ottawa Rivers when there is a good flow and the quality is good.