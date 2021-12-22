A local citizen is looking to help those affected by the tornadoes that took place on December 10th and 11th.
69 tornadoes ripped through the Midwest and South on December 10th and 11th destroying many homes and changing lives forever. The nation has come together to help those who were in the paths of those twisters, including Kathy Thompson, a Lima resident who is joining the cause partnering with Westgate Entertainment Center to help fill a bus with supplies on Sunday December 26th from 1 to 6 p.m. with items that will go to aid Kentucky. She says that her birthday is coming up, and only wants to help the people in Kentucky, and is thankful for the people that have already donated to her cause.
She said, “With this day in age with everything happening with the COVID and everything, I am very thankful to still be here. So I thought I want to give back for my birthday and I have a lot of family in Kentucky, thank goodness they weren’t effected, but that’s how I came up with ‘I want to do something these people need help now.’”
They hope to deliver the items to Kentucky on December 29th. They are looking for items such as: toiletries, clothes, cleaning products, diaper and medical items like aspirin and blood pressure cuffs.
