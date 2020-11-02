Jerome O'Neal took the stage at the Lima Rotary Club Monday as he advocated for their support for minorities in Lima.
O'Neal spoke on the topic of diversity and inclusion in Lima. He says his goal was to gain rotary's support for initiatives that increase minority participation. O'Neal himself has been a part of several boards in the community. An initiative he helped with is the Chief William Davenport Scholarship that helps minorities enter the police force. Overall, he says learning about each other's differences will get us over the hurdle.
"But I want people to realize that minorities, particularly African-Americans in the Lima community, have a long history of being contributors and not being takers," said Jerome O'Neal, president of Plus Management Services. "And that's what we're trying to press with some of the initiatives I've developed."
O'Neal says he'd always be willing to talk with organizations on how to better their diversity