Lima Rotary Club holds Christmas celebration for special needs children

For over 100 years, the Rotary Club of Lima has been focused on helping people with special needs. On Saturday, they held their traditional Special Needs Christmas Party for kids in Allen County.
“Helping children with special needs is kind of part of the DNA of our local rotary club,” says Esther Baldridge, the chairman of the Special Needs Committee at the Rotary Club.
The Lima Rotary Club began reaching out to the special needs community back in 1917 and began holding the Christmas party shortly after. This tradition is held strong to this day, but just like anything else during this pandemic, it looks a little different this year.
Aimee Bucher, a member of the club says, “It’s a pandemic style party. It’s more of a walk-through, a drive-through sort of party but we can still give to the community in that way. And every kid is smiling on their way out the door. That’s what really counts — and the parents too.”
Every special needs kid in Allen County was invited to the celebration today to meet Santa, and Santa’s helper even brought out a gift for each of them. They were able to snap a pic with the Big Man in Red and continued through the halls to collect the rest of their gifts.
A Rotarian sponsored each kid who signed up for the party and got the play Santa’s part by getting them their gift.
“We really do try to look at the needs of the community and how we can help the community out, says Baldridge. “This is one part of what our rotary chooses to do.”
Over 50 kids signed up for the party, and if families weren’t comfortable with coming to meet Santa, they could opt to get their kids presents delivered to them instead. It was important for the Rotary Club to continue their Christmas Party celebrations in any way they could.
Bucher says, “Our special needs kids tend to be an underserved population, so this is really powerful in that we’re bringing people who might not necessarily have some of these things, we’re bringing them in together.”
Also volunteering for the party were students from Bath High School Interact Club.