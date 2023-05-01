LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Work continues to get the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater ready for its opening weekend three months from now. The Lima Rotary got an update on the project that they started around six years ago and now is in its final stretch. Grass will be planted soon and the pillars with the Rotary logo have been installed. Crews are working on the stage area for the next couple of days, installing the grid for the lighting and the sound. The Rotary Club continues to get donations for the project. Ohio Eagle Distributing is new to the area and donated $10,000 towards the downtown project.
“Servicing this community is more than just selling beer. We really want to be a part of it,” says Chelsea Rice, Special Events and Marketing Manger for Ohio Eagle Distributing. “This is a huge opportunity for us and the city of Lima.”
“The community has been huge in helping. Over the last week we have raised another $100,000, by 2 $50,000 donors that are anonymous,” says Traci Sanchez, Lima Rotary Club. “Today we just got word that Nutrien is also investing another $50,000 in the lights and sound, which is awesome. So that is another $150,000 that we have raised in the last week, week and half.”
The tickets for the opening weekend concerts featuring each day headlines All-4-One, Al Jardine, and Ian Munsick go on sale this Friday at www.panglepavilion.com.
Following their meeting, the Lima Rotary members found a way to give back by assembling “Love Luggage.” The “Love Luggage” project was started by the 2006 Allen Lima Leadership Class to create backpacks filled with personal care and activities items for kids’ birth to 12-years-old that they might need if they are removed from their family and placed with other relatives or foster parents.
“We know that this need continues way past 2006 and to work with the wonderful folks at Children Services, the case workers and others, and to be able to support them in this way is pretty important to us,” says Beth Siebert, a member of the 2006 ALL class. “So, we endeavor to keep these bags filled and their closet supplied. “
Allen County Children Services stores the bags until they are given to the kids they are working with.