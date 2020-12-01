Tuesday was the last day anyone could sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance.
They added this day because of the additional calls they had been receiving to get help. With the ongoing issues with COVID, they have seen an increase in people wanting to sign up. They will not know by how much until they start processing the requests. They will start a waiting list for anyone who did not get signed up and assistance for them will depend on what is left after distribution day.
Major Deb Stacy with the Lima Salvation Army explains, “We pass out our massive distribution December 17th and 18th. So that following Monday we’ll go through that waiting list to see what we can cover and who we can cover and call them at that time.”
The distribution will be different than in years past because of COVID and they ask for your patience as they distribute the assistance. Major Deb Stacy will be at the eastside Walmart this Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. manning the kettle to raise as much as she can meeting a challenge given out by the national commander. She invites you out to donate at that time to help her win this challenge.