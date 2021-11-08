The bells of the Lima Salvation Army are ringing and are hoping from the support of the community.
Their goal is $125,000, and the Red Kettle Campaign will continue thru Christmas Eve. There will be around a dozen locations in Lima and Delphos where you can donate. They are currently at Hobby Lobby, Chief Markets and Kewpee locations. The money raised is not just used at Christmas time.
Lima Salvation Army Operations Manager Paul Downing explains, “They go toward that assistance and throughout the year. This is our big campaign to support the Salvations Army’s efforts that last all year long. So, it’s not just Christmas but throughout the year we’re collecting for.”
Downing says they are in need of volunteers to ring those bells through the campaign. He says it is a great opportunity for families, churches, organizations, and anyone that wants to help. You can call 419-224-9055 ext 211 to volunteer.