Soon a familiar sound of the holidays will be heard as the Lima Salvation Army holds its Christmas in July Red Kettle campaign.
Summertime is a difficult time for non-profits as the need remains as donations traditionally fall off. Organizations like the Salvation Army provide a variety of assistance to area residents all year long. They provide summer camps for the youth and continue their emergency food pantry, rent, and utility assistance for those struggling to make ends meet. The Christmas in July event helps to keep these programs running.
Paul Downing, Operations Coordinator for the Lima Salvation Army explains, “Donations have a tendency to drop off. Of course, the programs don’t. We’re back in full swing here we’re glad to say that. But you know these things are still occurring. People still need help with food, rent, utilities. These things never stop. So, that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re out to the public asking for help.”
Bells will be ringing as the red kettles will be out from July 9th through the 31st at all Chief Supermarket and Kewpee locations. They are looking for volunteers and you can call 419-224-9055 extension 2-1-1 to help.