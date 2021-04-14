Lima Senior students present art at Allen County Museum

Lima Senior High School art students are showing off their artwork.
The art department presented its “Visual Energy” art exhibit that began Wednesday evening at the Allen County Museum. The exhibit features the artwork of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in the art program, with the seniors to be featured in an exhibit later this school year. With all the events that have happened in the past year, the staff is thrilled with how students have used that to create art.
Karlyn Short, Visual Arts Teacher at Lima Senior High School said, “They are going through so much with the pandemic, all those protests that happened over the summer. I think it has just been so hard on all of us, so for them to be able to put it out there because sometimes words are hard to express yourself when you can actually do a visual and so many of our students are just visual hands-on kids. I think being able to put that out there is important.”
Artwork will remain on display through April during regular museum hours.