Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Sister Cities Association held a walk-a-thon at the Japanese Garden along the Ottawa River Walk Saturday morning. The event helps support the upkeep of the garden and the improvements being made there, like the authentic Japanese lantern and bowl that were donated to the association. They are also raising money to send a group of students to Lima’s sister city Harima-cho Japan next summer. The organization has been around for nearly 30 years and helps promote the cultural exchange between Lima and cities similar to it all around the world.
“Our main purpose is to further cultural exchanges and cultural ideas between our sister city Harima-cho Japan. We also have a relationship with a city in Ghana, Gomoa Assin Mampong, and we are exploring other things and it is just to get people to understand how our cultures can get along together,” says Ardath Sunderland, Lima Sister Cities Association.
Lima Sister Cites is holding an orientation meeting on Sunday October 16th at the Elida Immanuel Church on Sunnydale Street from 2 to 4 p.m. for students interested in going on the Harima-cho trip in 2023. They are looking to send around 12 students and chaperones on the trip.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.