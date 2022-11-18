It was classic music through a modern lens, during the Lima Symphony Orchestra's second concert of the season. With featured cellist Henry Shapard, the symphony put on the concert “Past and Present Sounds.” Friday's performance included pieces from three living composers, plus some new takes on old ideas. While some people might think classical music comes from the 1800's or older, conductor Andrew Crust says classical music is a diverse array of styles that is still alive today.
“Music from today, speaks to today. So, some people might be afraid of new music, but I think it is more palatable than ever,” says Andrew Crust, Lima Symphony Orchestra’s music director. “It explains, this music explains our current situation in ways that we can understand. So, not only that we want to support living composers and all music was once new music. So, that is a very important thing that we do and we are going to keep on doing it.”
The next symphony concert is one of the fan favorites, “Bells, Brass and Bows.” The Lima Symphony Chorus will be joining the orchestra on December 10th for some music to put you in the Christmas mood. For more information and to get tickets log on www.limasymphony.com.
