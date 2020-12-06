It was a highly anticipated season for the Lima Symphony Orchestra as they welcomed their brand new music director Andrew Crust, but with the pandemic making it difficult for any musicians to perform in front of an audience, the orchestra had to find new ways to bring music lovers together.
The New Lima Symphony Orchestra Director Andrew Crust is already facing novel challenges during his first year. Instead of premiering in front of a full live audience, the symphony had to figure out how to bring the music to the people in a safe way. That’s when they had the idea to present pre-recorded concerts at the Van-Del Drive-in.
They held their first concert, “Lyrical Exuberance”, in November where people were able to stream it at home or watch it from their car at the theatre.
“People were honking their horns,” says Crust. “The sound quality is great because it’s coming right through your car stereo. There’s a sense of community without actually needing to be at risk. I would just say that if it seems odd to you, if it seems like something you usually wouldn't do, well-- that’s 2020.”
Not only does the audience need to be kept safe, but also all of the performers. Musicians were spaced out on stage, and some even had to play their instruments from under a mask. Certain instruments were wearing protective covers as well.
“Based on studies that we have been reading and updating our protocol, any way that air is escaping, we need to find a way to dampen that aerosol spreading,” says Crust.
Crust says he tries to look for a silver lining in all things, even not being able to perform in front of a live audience. He hopes that this experience will give people a new appreciation for being able to see live performances.
“Hopefully all of these new digital tools that we’re using, we will continue to use and orchestras will continue to find a way to produce really high quality digital content, but at the same time recognize that there’s nothing like that live experience and we are so ready to have those people in the audience to play for in person,” says Crust.
For their popular Christmas concert, Bells Brass and Bows, the symphony will be performing music from the iconic Nutcracker ballet. To kick the performance up a notch, the concert will feature dancers from the Cincinnati Ballet Professional Training Division and a chorus of students from Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima.
Crust says, “I’m just thrilled to step into an organization that is willing to think outside the box and we’ve managed to already produce one really great concert, now we’re on to our second one.”
For more on the Lima Symphony Orchestra and to find out how to stream their concerts, you can visit limasymphony.com.