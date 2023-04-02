LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Taxes are due in two weeks, and the City of Lima is offering some extended hours to help taxpayers get their Lima tax returns filed.
The finished city income tax returns need turned in or postmarked by April 18th and the income tax department wants residents to make sure that they attach their 1040 form, W-2 and all schedules when they turn in their returns. The tax office will be open an hour later, until 4:30 p.m., during their normal business days and they will be holding additional hours on Saturday April 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help people get their lima tax returns filed.