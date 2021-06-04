Lima teen facing rape charge has cash bond return to original designation during hearing

A Lima teen facing a rape charge appeared for the continuance of his preliminary hearing on Friday.
18-Year-Old Jourdyn Rawlins was arrested by Lima Police back in May of this year on a rape charge. Thursday marked his first appearance in court, however, his hearing was continued Friday morning as the state was not able to secure the appearance of an individual to testify. Judge Richard Warren on Thursday did lower Rawlin's cash bond from $750,000 to $100,000 and removed the stipulation for an ankle monitor.
The state was able to bring their witness in during Friday's continuance. The victim of the alleged incident took to the witness stand to illustrate the events of the alleged crime. The victim stated that she went over to Rawlins's house after connecting with him via text message. The victim then stated that Rawlins then forced himself upon her.
After hearing from the victim, the state asked Judge David Rodabaugh to increase Rawlin's bond back to $750,000 as well as reinstate the ankle monitor specification. The defense requested for the bond not to be increased and to keep the ankle monitor specification removed. Judge Rodabaugh made his decision and raised Rawlin's original bond back to its original $750,000. The judge also added the ankle monitor stipulation.