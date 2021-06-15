Local service agencies are asking seniors to “put their guard up” to help prevent getting caught in a scam.
Crime Victim Services Elder Victim Ministry spoke to seniors on this observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Residents at Lima Towers were encouraged not to give out personal information over the phone or computer. The caller could say that you won a sweepstake or your bank needs to update your account. Those are red flags for a scam trying to get money out of you. This past year, management at the Lima Towers says they have worked with residents that have been secluded and have gotten into difficult situations and are grateful for services provided by area service agencies.
Monica Navarre, Service Coordinator at the Lima Towers, explains, “We are looking to make sure that people aren’t being abused or neglected by using the services that are provided to us through Crime Victim Services, adult protective services, Council on Aging, and Crossroads. So, we really appreciate that because we can’t do it ourselves as a small management team. But we can certainly use the services in the community.”
A tree was planted in front of the towers in observance of elder abuse awareness.