Lima trash collection running one day behind due to weather

With this week's inclement weather, trash pick-up for the city of Lima is running a day behind.
City officials are asking residents to be patient as the Rumpke trucks are trying to make their way through the neighborhoods for pick-up. They have been fielding dozens of phone calls concerned they have been missed. Not the case as they are picking up one day behind with Friday pickup on Saturday.
Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella adds, “You’re required to bag the garbage before it goes into the gray containers, so bag it. Because if it does go over and all the debris blows out it’s really you and not the hauler. A lot of the times the hauler gets unjustly blamed for flying debris and it’s usually the residents who hasn’t bagged the garbage.”
If after Saturday your trash hasn’t been picked up call Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171.